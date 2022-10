VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With expectations for heavy flooding the city of Virginia Beach is extending the time residents can move their cars for free to city parking garages.

Residents are allowed to park their cars in parking garages located on 9th and 31st street at Oceanfront and Maroon, red, green, and orange garages at Town Center.

All residents are eligible to park their cars until Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m.