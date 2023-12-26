From homelessness to serving the community on Christmas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - For many, Christmas means spending time with family.

But for some, it may be a hard day for people who don’t have family or don't have sufficient food resources.

For Christmas, a man who was once homeless is providing shoes, clothes and a hot meal for people who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

Darnell Riddick says Christmas is all about giving.

"I was homeless before and I said 'If I can give this love back to someone else then I’ll make sure I do this.' Four years running, I’ve been giving back," Riddick said.

Shinika Reide, 47, says she and her family are thankful for a hot meal and free clothes.

"I’m glad I did come because I wanted to take my family out," Reide said.

With a hot meal filled with holiday favorites, one man says this was the highlight of his day.

"I don’t have any family here and nowhere to go. To be included in things is great. Thankful for the people who put this event on because I need it," Chris Street said.

Here’s Riddick’s message to others who are experiencing tough times:

"I’m a testimony right now. Keep the faith. I know its a lot of homeless people in this area," Riddick said.

The Christmas dinner was held at the River Restaurant in Portsmouth. The owner, George Williams, says he's glad to help out.

"We’re going to continue to support the homeless in the community in this area," Williams said.

Riddick says his mission is to serve and says he has plans to do this again next holiday season.