Frontier Airlines to begin offering non-stop flights from Norfolk to San Juan

NORFOLK, Va. — Effective on June 2, Frontier Airlines will begin offering non-stop flights from Norfolk to San Juan.

To celebrate the new service, they're offering fares as low as $19 one way and upgrades to Premium extra-legroom Stretch seating starting at $19 per passenger and flight segment.

"This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes," said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design for Frontier Airlines.

The airliner is launching new services in multiple different cities including Atlanta, Raleigh, Phoenix, Omaha and more.

A seat on a flight from Norfolk to San Juan starts at $69. You can catch a plane to the Island of Enchantment on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

"More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier's convenient, affordable 'Low Fares Done Right,'" said Flyr.

Although flights don't start until June, you're able to book your seat now.