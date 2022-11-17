Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building, renames it for late grandmother

NORFOLK, Va. - Over 16 years, Dr. Angela Reddix has grown her business in the hopes of helping others lead healthy lives and find success.

Thursday, she celebrated her own success story, which — in a way — began across the street two generations prior.

Reddix is Founder and CEO of ARDX, a healthcare management and technology consulting firm, which works with governments in the delivery of healthcare services.

For most of those years, ARDX leased a space in the building located at 500 W. 21st Street in Ghent, among other office locations. But, at a special ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning, Reddix announced she'd bought the building and renamed it Olivia on 21st.

The name is a tribute to her grandmother — Olivia Maggie Dyson — who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children, including at the Hardee's across the street from the property now known as Olivia on 21st.

“The building that overlooks the building that allowed her to make ends meet, now bears her name," said Reddix during a ceremony that included City of Norfolk leadership and a representative from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.

She told News 3 after, “It doesn’t matter where you start. It’s about delayed gratification and sometimes it doesn’t happen in your generation, but we plant seeds so that two generations from now, our grandchildren can own the building and have our name right next to it.”

Reddix says ARDX currently has around 100 employees which can grow or shrink depending on contracts. She's hoping to create more jobs and give opportunities that are looking for a hand up.

Olivia on 21st is home to handful of other businesses, including a credit union and property management company.