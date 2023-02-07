Fundraiser supports Chesapeake deputy shot in Hampton

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A deputy who was injured while in a shootout with a suspect during a traffic stop in Hampton will be getting help from a Chesapeake restaurant's fundraiser.

Winston's Raw Bar & Grill held a fundraiser for Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers.

Deputy Chambers was shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect in Hampton on Jan. 11. He has since been released from the hospital.

The restaurant says all of the proceeds and donations from the comedy show and auction will go directly to Deputy Chambers in his recovery.