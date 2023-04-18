Funds from Sentara to help establish new STEM lab at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. — A $500 thousand grant from Sentara Healthcare will help fund a new STEM Discovery Lab at Nauticus.

The lab will be used for daily programming, educational demonstrations, visitor engagement opportunities and school field trips for thousands of students each year, according to Nauticus.

The new discovery lab is a part of a total transformation of all Nauticus' exhibit spaces and visitor experience areas.

Nauticus says the $21.5 million project includes the development of five large-scale interactive exhibit galleries that span the entire third floor of the maritime discovery center.

A new "Wonder Hall" will also greet visitors as they enter the building.

The project parallels the newly created "STEM to Stern" program that will chart a course for families, students and professionals.

"Education is the real heartbeat of our organization," said Stephen Kirkland, president and CEO of Nauticus. "As we continue to engage and inspire students and families, we're so grateful to Sentara Healthcare for helping provide a new home for impactful STEM learning."

Sentara's STEM Discovery Lab is slated to open in 2024, along with three new gallery spaces.

"Sentara is committed to the communities we serve and continues to search for opportunities to invest in education and training for our future leaders," said Aubrey Lane, Sentara Healthcare's Executive Vice President of Governance and External Affairs. "We are grateful to support Nauticus in the development of educational and staffing resources for the STEM Discovery Lab, as well as the initiation of community-based programs to expand access and enhance the experience for visitors."

