Funeral home owners save corpse before fleeing fire: 'That's just something you do'

AMELIA, Va. — For decades they have comforted grieving famillies, but now it’s the Hix family that needs solace as they mourn their beloved family business in Amelia, which was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

"I never thought this day would come,” Jim Hix said.

The Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home has served the community for nearly 40 years, but the owners say they plan to rebuild and continue serving families in their time of need.

The building in Amelia caught fire while Jim Hix's wife and son were working inside the building. When they noticed flames at the back of the structure, his son grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out the blaze, but strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

"The wind just took over,” said Carol Hix.

Jim Hix rushed back from McDonald's when he learned about the fire. While he was away, his son and a friend rescued the single body inside the funeral home that was awaiting a New Year's Eve funeral service.

"We would have the remains out before we get out," said Jim Hix.

"That's right, they were out before I was,” Carol Hix said.

"That's just something you do,” Jim Hix added.

The funeral home consists of multiple buildings. The structure that burned contained the family's flower shop and the chapel used for funeral services. The crematorium, located across the street, was not damaged in the fire.

"You become a part of the community and you get to know so many people and your lives intermingle and touch. It's a rewarding career," said Jim Hix.

Firefighters from Amelia and Chesterfield responded to the scene and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings despite the strong winds that fueled the blaze. No one was killed or injured in the incident.

Through tears and shock, the Hix family said their customers' funerals will continue at different locations until they can rebuild.

"We're just going to move along. Life is this way. We just take what we got and make lemonade out of lemons," said Jim Hix.

Jim Hix expressed gratitude for the community support they have received.

"I just can't get over the outreaching I've received so far," said Jim Hix.

The fire department is still working to determine the cause of the fire, but it does not suspect foul play.

