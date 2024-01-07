Garage, RV catch fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a two-story garage fire in the Great Bridge area, early Sunday morning. Inside, they say a camper was also in flames.

Firefighters say they were called to Margaret Drive around 3:45 a.m. and arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garage.

They also found an RV camper in flames next to the garage.

Firefighters from Virginia Beach also responded and News 3 is told the crews were able to get the flames under control just before 5 a.m.

The home near the garage was not damaged, firefighters say, though the people living inside evacuated before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.