Gas prices increase in Virginia by 7 cents in past week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Gas prices are up seven cents in Virginia and that's just in the past week.

We are now seeing an average of $3.27 per gallon. Last year, gas prices were $1.05 less than what we are paying now at the pump.

If Russia invades Ukraine, VP Kamala Harris says we could see gas prices rise even higher.

According to energy analysts, Russia produces more than one-tenth of the world's oil supply. That means tensions between Russia and Ukraine could send the price of oil to more than $100 a barrel.

While the United States isn't a major importer of Russian oil, if the global market value of the barrel jumps, there could be a domino effect at the pump.

News 3 spoke with drivers in our area to see how this is impacting Hampton Roads. Drivers tell us they're worried they just can't keep up.

"It's really crazy," Robert Hickson, driver in Chesapeake said. "You go to put gas in the car and it just seems like it just don't doesn't last as long.”

“Before? It'd be like $25. Now it's like 35, almost $40?” Terrari Smith, a driver in Chesapeake asked.

According to AAA Tidewater, on average gas prices in the Hampton Roads area have surged to $3.39. A year ago that same gallon only cost $2.53.

“That comes prices now up about 25 cents a gallon from where they were a month ago," Patrick De Haan said.

Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan says the pandemic kept people at home for a long time, but now people are driving back to work and out and about. The demand for gas has sent prices soaring, but production just can't keep up.

“That's now the problem is that demand has come roaring back. But oil production has not and that's pushed up oil prices considerably," De Haan said.

Rideshare and delivery drivers are also being impacted which could, in turn, affect those who use their services.

“I would suspect that there will be a trickle-down they're certainly going to be some businesses are going to have to increase delivery fee charges to compensate for this," Holly Colling Dalby, Director of Public Affairs at AAA Tidewater said.

“We're getting into the prime driving season as we approach spring break and then Memorial Day and on into summer and I don't think if they do come down they're not going to come down drastically,” Dalby said.

The experts we spoke with say there are a couple of things you can do to cut down costs. They recommend slowing down to enhance how many miles you're getting per tank, using apps like Gas Buddy and AAA. These apps help find the most affordable prices locally, keeping your tires properly inflated, and taking as many things as you can out of your vehicle to avoid hauling that extra weight.