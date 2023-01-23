Gas prices rising as more people hit the road: AAA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia was in the nation's top 10 largest weekly gas price increases as gas in Hampton Roads rose by 12 cents in the last week, according to AAA.

"The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices and with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment," says AAA Tidewater Public Relations Specialist Ryan Adcock.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the Commonwealth landed at $3.34

AAA says this is 18 cents higher than a week ago and 38 cents higher than a month ago.

In Hampton Roads, prices increased 15 cents to $3.27, which is 42 cents higher than last month.

