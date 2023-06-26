Girlfriend of driver who died in CBBT tractor-trailer incident gives birth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The girlfriend of the man who died after the tractor-trailer he was driving went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnelhas given birth to their son, according to the girlfriend's sister.

Delina Moody, the sister of Melissa Vo, says Vo was the girlfriend of Chris Scott, the 36-year-old Henrico man who died in the CBBT incident on Thursday afternoon.

CBBT crash video

A description of a GoFundMe page, organized by Vo’s sister, says the couple’s son was born last Friday, a day after the crash took place.

On Saturday, Vo posted a public video to her Facebook page with pictures and videos of Scott.

"YOU WILL FOREVER BE MISSED, YOU HAD SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SOUL & WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK AND I KNOW YOUR WATCHING OVER US," she wrote. "OUR SON WILL KNOW HIS DAD AND HOW BIG OF A HEART HE HAD."

On the day of the incident, Thursday, June 22, CBBT officials say the tractor-trailer Scott was operating crashed through the bridge-tunnel’s guardrail and plunged into the water near the 1 milepost.

Search efforts then began, and the truck and Scott’s body were recovered the next day, officials say.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.