'He could still be alive:' Search continues for tractor-trailer driver that went off CBBT

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 12:44:19-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The search continues for a man driving a tractor-trailer that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and into the water.

"There is a slight possibility he could still be alive," said Virginia Sector Captain Jennifer Stockwell with the United States Coast Guard.

Just before 2 p.m., on Thursday, CBBT officials say a tractor-trailer traveling northbound crashed through the guardrail and went into the water near the 1 milepost.

Search efforts have been ongoing since the incident first occurred, despite a slight delay Friday morning due to early morning thunderstorms.

"The rain delayed our helicopter operations [Friday] morning because of the lightening storms that cam through," explained Stockwell. "But otherwise, it was not significantly impacted. Visibility is impacted sometimes with the storms but we remain consistent and we are continuously searching."

The Coast Guard confirmed that the driver of the tractor-trailer was the only person inside the vehicle and believes the trailer was carrying landscaping supplies.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened on the CBBT. There have been at least five other times in recent years when a large truck has crashed over the side of the CBBT. The most recent occurred in 2020.

Stockwell says the efforts have been a multi-agency mission.

The Coast Guard says they've had the help of Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach EMS, and Virginia Marine Resource Commission.

Stockwell says they hope to remove the tractor-trailer from the water by end of day Friday.

