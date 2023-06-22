Tractor-trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel; northbound lanes closed

NORFOLK, Va. — All northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel are closed Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer went over the side, officals say.

The crash took place around 1:50 p.m. at the 1 MP northbound on the CBBT.

The vehicle involved is a tractor-trailer. The truck has gone over on the west-side of the northbound span between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

The facility has sustained guardrail and curb damage, according to officials. CBBT Maintenance crews are responding to make emergency repairs, reports confirm.

CBBT police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

When asking Tom Anderson, and official with CBBT, if a person was inside the tractor trailer that went over, he stated, "I assume so, but we have not made identification yet."

Virginia Beach police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting.

We will update this story as we learn more.