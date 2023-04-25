Give Local 757! celebrates 10th anniversary

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Peninsula Community Foundation is kicking off the tenth year of Give Local 757! Tuesday.

The Give Local 757 Initiative is a program created by the Peninsula Community Foundation to "spark and grow" philanthropy in the Hampton Roads area, according to their website.

The Peninsula Community Foundation says the event has united the community to help raise unrestricted funds for organizations that strengthen the area by providing critical services to those in need.

Since Give Local 757! began, they've raised $9 million raised in unrestricted funds, 82,173 donations, 35,222 new donors, 100s of causes impacted and 1,000s of lives changed forever, says their website.

Aside from the money raised, Peninsula Community Foundation says the educational resources are equally as important.

Thousands of nonprofit staff members have attended trainings to increase their capacity in areas like fundraising, marketing and storytelling.

Give Local 757! said after these trainings, 100% of nonprofits participating are utilizing social media platforms and fundraising online, a huge rise from only 5% in 2013.

For more information on Give Local 757!, click here.