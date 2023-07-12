Give your thoughts on the future of transportation in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Public input is wanted about the future of transportation throughout Hampton Roads.

It's all part of the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization's Long-Range Transportation Plan. The plan provides guidance for transportation investments through the year 2050.

The planning process involves gathering public feedback, according to organizers.

"This is how our agency can identify, plan for, and meet the needs of Hampton Roads," said Quan McLaurin with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission. "We believe that effective transportation planning reflects a wide range of input from our Hampton Roads residents."

The HRTPO launched a survey that looks at what could influence travel in the future.

The survey is open now until Aug. 15, 2023.