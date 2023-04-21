Gloucester Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

Today, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is holding a press conference to provide additional details about an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday, March 25.

The shooting in question happened after deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Ark Rd. to respond to a call for help, according to GCSO. The call was about an armed person, and GCSO says they were informed that the armed person was attempting to break into a residence.

At the scene, GCSO says deputies have verbal commands to the suspect, who then pointed a handgun at officers and fired. Deputies then shot back, and the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries as a result, according to GCSO.

Following the incident, GCSO said the case was being investigated by Virginia State Police, per its officer-involved shooting protocol. The deputies involved in the incident were put on leave.

The following Monday, officials said the armed suspect had succumbed to his wounds.

News 3 has a crew present at the press conference, and we will update this article with new information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.