Gloucester County father fights off neighbor after being attacked with knives, sword

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A Gloucester County man said he fought to defend himself and protect his family after a frightening incident involving his neighbor.

Cameron Oddo acted without hesitation after an unexpected and bizarre home break-in.

“My first instinct was dodge, disarm him,” Oddo said.

He said his next-door neighbor, Johnny Gremer, 47, busted his window with his grill and a hammer, eventually making his way inside through the front door.

Oddo was asleep with his fiancé and 2-year-old daughter when he heard the glass shattering.

“I jump out of bed and come out here,” said Oddo. “Then, our door flies open, and he is just chucking knives.”

Gloucester County deputies say Gremer was armed with several knives when he broke into the Cedarwood Drive apartment.

Oddo said he had five knives in each hand – chef, steak and paring knives.

Oddo was left with a fractured finger and deep cuts that needed stitches.

He said his family was targeted because he believes Gremer wanted to take his child, making repeated attempts to lure her outside.

Gremer was arrested by sheriff's deputies and faces several charges including breaking and entering and malicious wounding. He’s being held in Northern Neck Regional Jail without bond. His next court date is in June.

