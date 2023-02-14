Gloucester deputies discover body of missing man during home invasion investigation

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Five people, including two teens from Northumberland County, were arrested over the weekend after a home invasion turned into a homicide investigation in the Ware Neck area of Gloucester County.

Three people forced their way into a home in the 8600 block of Back Creek Road while there were two people inside in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Angela Carter lives across the street from the home police were focusing their investigation. She said she saw several police cars at the home Sunday.

“We noticed some police cars in the driveway and along the side and they were in and out all day,” Carter said. “Just wondering what was going on over there. We knew it was unusual to see not one but several police cars in and out throughout the day.”

The three suspects returned to the scene while deputies were in the area investigating, and their vehicle was stopped.

Deputies said they identified them as the three suspects who invaded the home, found multiple guns in their car, and arrested them.

Those three suspects were identified as 35-year-old Kathryn Elizabeth Wright of Hayes, 19-year-old David Isiah Ford of Reedville, and a 17-year-old male from Northumberland County.

During the home invasion investigation, deputies found out that 36-year-old Kayron Tyrone Long was missing from the home.

After performing several search warrants and numerous interviews, detectives said they found out the victims of the home invasion — identified as 33-year-old Edward Lee Hodges of Gloucester and 24-year-old Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr. of Gloucester— were actually involved in the homicide and disappearance of Long.

Carter and her family of eight just moved to the neighborhood a few months ago.

“You would just expect this to happen somewhere else,” Carter said. “I mean, it’s just a tiny community; it’s extremely quiet.”

Deputies said Long was killed in the Back Creek Road home Friday morning before the home invasion later that weekend.

His body was found buried in the 2900 block of Carmines Island Road in Hayes on Monday— about 14 miles from the home where deputies said he was killed.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Monday, the office confirmed the identification of the body in the homicide as Long.

“It’s very shocking and it’s extremely concerning,” said Carter. “Gloucester has always been such a quiet, rural area. Not a whole lot goes on here especially in this area, so anything like that going on is crazy and it’s scary.”

Henry has been charged with second-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to Long's death. Hodges was charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

Ford and the 17-year-old suspect are facing charges related to the home invasion, including breaking and entering with intent to commit assault while armed, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Wright was charged with principal to breaking and entering with intent to commit assault while armed and principal to armed robbery in connection to the home invasion.

Deputies said the related incidents are considered active investigations.