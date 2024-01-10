Gloucester family sorting through rubble after fire destroys home

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester family is sorting through the rubble of their home after a fire last week destroyed everything.
It happened the morning of Jan. 4; several people were home, but were able to get out safely.
Fire officials say it appears to be electrical, and the family who lived there says they had a space heater plugged in, which may have led to this unfortunate outcome.
“Walking in there feels like a graveyard to me, that’s the best way to describe it, it’s taken out a lot of me, I'm just trying to deal with it," said Barry Jenkins, who lived in the home.
The Red Cross provided a hotel initially, but Jenkins says it was only temporary.
Now a nonprofit called Helping the Homeless has stepped in.
