Space heater caused Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire officials are reminding the community to use caution while using a space heater after the devices caused two fires in Hampton Roads this week.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth Fire saved an elderly man and his dog who were trapped inside a detached garage with a fire in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the fire inside the garage was due to a space heater coming into contact with combustible materials.

"According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission portable space heaters are responsible for roughly 1,700 fires per year," Benny Hampton with Chesapeake Fire said.

Hampton said around this time of year they'll see more fires caused by space heaters.

Thursday morning in the Crestwood neighborhood, 6 people were displaced, including a child, after a space heater caused part of their home to catch fire.

Chesapeake Fire said the cause was a space heater improperly connected to a power strip and not an electrical outlet.

"Although space heaters are little they require a lot of electricity," Hampton said. " Always make sure you plug your space heater directly and never into extension cords or power strips."

No one was seriously injured in Thursday's fire but firefighters are urging users to inspect your heater before you plug it in.

"You should always inspect your space heater is free from any damages or cracks," Hampton said. "As well as inspect the cord to make sure there are no frays or tears."

They also said if you have an older space heater without modern safety features, it is time to upgrade it.

"These units have safety features such as tip-over switches and protection from overheating," Hampton said.

Another good reminder is to make sure you have a working smoke alarm.

Chesapeake Fire does offer free smoke detectors and you can find out if you are eligible by calling (757) 382 - 6566.