Gloucester K9 sniffs out missing elderly woman wandering in woods

GLOUCESTER, Va. - A K9 with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office helped locate a missing woman Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Founders Mill Subdivision around 5 p.m. for a report of an elderly woman who had been missing for over two hours.

K9 Duke was brought to the scene, and was able to locate the woman wandering deep in the woods behind her residence. The woman was then reunited with her husband.

"Thank you to all those involved and K9 Duke for quickly locating the individual!" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Duke, a bloodhound, was donated to the sheriff's office in 2017. At the time, his handler said he was "looking for great things from this hound in the future."