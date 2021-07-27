Gloucester man sentenced to life in prison for 1st degree murder after baby found dead, wife injured

GLOUCESTER, Va.- A Gloucester man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to injuring his wife and the death of her child.

Dennis Chambers plead guilty to two charges on February 11, first degree murder and permanent impairment malicious wounding.

He was initially charged July 9, 2020 with second degree murder and maiming after his wife was found seriously injured and her child was found dead on a Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, July 28, Chambers was sentenced to life for first-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years for the permanent impairment charge.

In July 2020, deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 Block of Aberdeen Creek Road in reference to a female victim and her child who had not been heard from in an unusually long period of time.

When deputies entered the home, they found the woman suffering from severe injuries. Her child, a female infant, was found dead.

