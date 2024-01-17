Gloucester nonprofit helps family devastated by a house fire

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester family is recovering following a devastating house fire with the help of a local nonprofit.

The fire happened just after the new year in a home on George Washington Memorial Highway. The family told News 3 the cause was electrical, likely caused by a space heater.

They lost everything.

Local nonprofit Helping the Homeless has stepped in to provide clothing, food and temporary housing. Pastor Wendy Roundy says they've seen a boost in donations since News 3 aired a story last week.

Roundy said it's helping to get the family in a hotel for another week.

“We did get two new donations from sources I’ve never received a donation from before, so I’m attributing those two to your story,” said Roundy. “It doesn’t matter the amount, it’s the fact that people care and they want to give, because God will use everything that comes in and use it to help this family.”

Roundy said the biggest need the family has right now is finding a place to live, which she said is difficult with the availability of affordable housing in Gloucester.

To learn more about Helping the Homeless and how you can help, click here.