Gloucester School Board announces opening of superintendent application process

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester County School Board has announced the opening of the superintendent application process, including specific qualifications for the position.

School Board Chair Troy Andersen expressed gratitude for the public input received over the last few weeks.

"We appreciate the input received through individual calls, emails, the online survey and the public hearing. The Board is excited to enter the next phase of the superintendent search and looks forward to reviewing applications in June," says Andersen.

Gloucester County schools says the feedback has provided valuable insight into the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities required for the next superintendent to succeed.

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the full details of the application process here.