Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad responds to large fire off Lord Carrington Dr.

GLOUCESTER, Va. – The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad (GVFRS) says crews responded to a large fire in an effort that spanned three hours.

Personnel responded to the working structure fire at 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The scene was located off Lord Carrington Drive.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames on the second floor and attic area. The response effort included five engines, a tanker, a rescue truck and a medic unit.

The Mathews Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) also aided in the response and brought a tanker and an engine to help.

The response effort included 29 personnel in total. GVFRS Assistant Chief Jon Williams said they requested aid from MVFD because they maxed out their sources. He added that they’re currently understaffed.

Units were on scene for three hours, according to GVFRS.