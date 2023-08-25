Gloucester woman killed in tractor-trailer chain-reaction crash

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester woman was killed on Thursday when she was rear-ended on Route 17 by a tractor-trailer that was "unable to brake in time," according to a release from Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer rear-ended a 1989 Chevrolet Beretta driven by Ashley Chapman, 25, police say. The Chevrolet was then pushed into a flatbed trailer being towed by a Ford truck.

The tractor-trailer driver, Richard Hutchison-Wright II, 41, of Newport News, was charged with reckless driving. Another passenger in the Chevrolet, whom VSP did not name, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with series injuries, police say.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

VSP's Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.