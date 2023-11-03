Gloucester woman wins nearly $1 million playing Virginia Lottery games

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester woman was ecstatic after winning $50,000 while playing the Virginia Lottery's online games. It turns out, her lucky streak was far from over.

Jennifer Minton told the lottery that after she won $50,000, she played the Safari Quest game again a week later, and won a staggering jackpot prize of over $912,000.

“I’m in shock!” she later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I’m in disbelief!”