Gloucester woman wins nearly $1 million playing Virginia Lottery games

Virginia Lottery
Posted at 10:10 AM, Nov 03, 2023
GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester woman was ecstatic after winning $50,000 while playing the Virginia Lottery's online games. It turns out, her lucky streak was far from over.

Jennifer Minton told the lottery that after she won $50,000, she played the Safari Quest game again a week later, and won a staggering jackpot prize of over $912,000.

“I’m in shock!” she later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I’m in disbelief!”

