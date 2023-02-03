'God, help me:' Norfolk woman's leg amputated, not responding in hospital after hit-&-run outside club

NOROFLK, Va. — The family of Elasha Jones is heartbroken after a hit-and-run right outside of the membership clubs in Norfolk left their loved one hospitalized.

According to a Norfolk police report, Jones was crossing Little Creek Road when she was hit. The car struck her and left the scene.

Police say the crash happened when she was leaving squires membership club on New Year's Day.

Elashas godmother, Kecia Reed, says her first initial thought was to lean on God.

"She's not responding. I don't know what that means. She is not talking. I don't know what that means. My first instinct was 'God, help me and go before me'." said Reed.

Jones suffered serious injuries from the crash. All her family is asking is for someone to come forward.

"She ended up getting an amputation of her left leg, her foot, they tried to save it. They couldn't save it," said Reed.

Jones is the second of seven siblings. Her mom, Barbara Jefferson-Watkins, says each of them have mixed emotions about the crash.

"My son is like her son. He was there, but he can't handle seeing her like that. My daughter is constantly praying," said Watkins.

She tells me they are a forgiving family and all they want is for someone to come forward.

"Somebody knows something. Just let that part of this out so we can move forward," said.

Police tell news three "witnesses believe the person who hit Elasha was a female driving a blue Honda Odyssey with temporary tags."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Norfolk.