Golf tournament raises 100k for Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Center hosted its 23rd Annual Golf Classic tournament on Wednesday, May 10 to help raise funds for the aquarium.

The tournament invited the public to come and participate in a day filled with golfing. It was held at the Heron Ridge Golf Club in Virginia Beach. All proceeds from the event go towards the aquarium's program which includes educational programming, outreach, and habitat improvements for the animals.

The aquarium looks forward to this event every year, as it allows them to raise a lot of money that goes toward the animals.

According to Cynthia Spanoulis, the aquarium was able to raise $100,000.

The title sponsor for the tournament is Rivers Casino in Portsmouth.

Cynthia Spanoulis, the president and CEO of the Virginia Aquarium tells News 3 that the event is just a great way to bring the community together for a good cause.

"It’s going to be a great day, of course, all of these golfers are going to have fun but they're also giving back today. Of course, all of the proceeds today will benefit the aquarium,” said Spanoulis.

At the end of the tournament, participants had the opportunity to receive awards based on their performance during the tournament.

Tournament player Trey Oglesby tells News 3 that despite his or anyone's golfing skill level, it feels great to give back to the aquarium.

"I play but that's the beauty of this tournament, you have people out here that are very much a novice, then you have people that play every weekend. So I'm just looking or I'm excited about getting out and actually being able to play and not being in the office," said Oglesby.

To learn more about the aquarium and their upcoming events visit their website by clicking here.


