Golf tournament raising money for addiction treatment returns for third year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - After losing her son to addiction, a local mom is raising money in the hopes other families don't have to experience the same pain.

The 3rd Annual Ryan Phillip Taylor Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, September 23, with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Ryan Taylor, a Tabb High School graduate, died of an overdose in January of 2019 — just days before he was scheduled to enroll in Faith Recovery's addiction treatment program in Newport News.

Taylor's mother, Mary Brown, has since been raising money for the program her son was never able to attend; one she believes could have helped him overcome his struggles with substance abuse.

“The thing that I liked about Faith Recovery was it’s a year-long program, which he’d been into rehab three different times for 30 days. You don’t really get to know yourself at 30 days sober again," Brown told News 3.

In the years since Taylor's death, his family has raised close to $25,000 for Faith Recovery; mostly through the Ryan Taylor Golf Tournament.

The nonprofit says the funds are specifically set aside as a scholarship so people in treatment can afford the program.

“They’re in a place where they’re taken care of. They’re getting back to discipline, they’re, like she said, learning about themselves, but all of that ends up saving their life," said Mandi Sabo, Development Director for Faith Recovery.

This year's tournament will be held at Ford's Colony in Williamsburg.

Entry is $100 and golfers can sign up in advance or in-person Friday morning. Brown says golfers of all abilities are welcome.

Click HERE to sign up or get more information.