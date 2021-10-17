11-year-old makes hole-in-one during tournament at Honey Bee Golf Club

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local 11-year-old did something at the golf course last week that not many people can say they have done before — that includes adults.

Brady Reynolds hit a hole-in-one at the Honey Bee Golf Club in Virginia Beach while he was playing in St. Matthew Catholic School's 11th annual "Eagle Open" Fundraiser.

News 3 caught up with Reynolds on Saturday as he was practicing to hear more about his big accomplishments. He said the hole-in-one happened on the 8th hole, which according to the website is a Par 3, while he was using his 9-iron golf club.

He said he was shocked to see that the ball went in the hole!

"I ran over to the hole where I got it and I picked up the ball and I showed it to everyone. You gotta be confident about yourself and you gotta practice a lot," he said.

Congrats to Brady Reynolds!