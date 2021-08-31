Beauticians, barbers in Hampton give out free haircuts to students ahead of new school year

HAMPTON, Va. - With the first day of school right around the corner, many families want their students to look their best for the new year.

This weekend, a group of Hampton beauticians and barbers gave out free haircuts to local students.

The organizers spoke to News 3 about the effort to help local families.

“We also give school supplies also and just make the parents… relieve them for having their child look their best for the first day," said Wanda Davis, a member of Hampton Roads Professional Beauty and Barber Technicians.

Related: Norfolk barbershop offers free haircuts to interviewees who can't afford one

Public school students in Hampton will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7.