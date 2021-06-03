Norfolk barbershop offers free haircuts to interviewees who can't afford one

NORFOLK, Va. – With the employee shortage our country is facing right now, it might be somewhat easy for job seekers. However, some people need a bit of help getting started. That’s why one barbershop in Norfolk is offering free haircuts to those who have job interviews but can’t afford a cut.

V.I.P. Lounge Barbershop has two locations: The original one at 440 Granby Street and a new one that opened about four months ago at 4816 Hampton Boulevard near Old Dominion University.

Co-owner Emmitt Downing says when he’s offered this promotion in the past, it’s helped him gain repeat customers. He said it feels good to help others gain the confidence needed for a job interview. He described seeing a recent customer who took advantage of the promotion.

“I saw him later that day. I could tell it affected him,” Downing described. “The pep in his step was just… it was enlightening to see that you can make people feel good.”

V.I.P. Lounge is offering the free haircuts at both of its locations. The special is designed for men, but they do have one stylist that also works on women, and owners say they can offer a discount for any women who have upcoming job interviews and are struggling financially.

Downing said that at the Hampton location, they serve a lot of college students and military. He added that they also offer “$10 Tuesdays” as another way to help those who are struggling but want to look their best.

“To me, a first impression is your last impression,” stated Downing. “When you walk in a room, that’s how people see you.”

