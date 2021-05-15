Broad Creek Legacy Park offers green space, urban orchard to Norfolk residents

NORFOLK, Va. - A new green space and recreational park is opening in Norfolk.

Broad Creek Legacy Park is a continuation of the City of Norfolk’s Broad Creek Refresh, a multi-year effort to revitalize the surrounding area and neighborhoods. To date, the refresh has included the purchase and demolition of old buildings, addition of parks and new developments, including a new school, library and recreation center.

Councilwoman Mamie B. Johnson, who has spearheaded the effort, said, “I am excited to officially open Broad Creek Legacy Park and bring this new addition to the community. This park provides a safe place for residents to gather outdoors and reinforces my greater vision that healthy communities make for healthy neighborhoods and families.”

In addition to providing a green space and open area for recreation, the environmentally-friendly Broad Creek Legacy Park includes an urban orchard, with fruit trees for neighbors and residents to enjoy.

The ribbon cutting for the space will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. The park is located across from the Jordan-Newby Branch Library, located at 1425 Norchester Avenue.