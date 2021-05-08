CHKD founding organization celebrating 125th anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. - Caring for children since 1896 - now that's worth celebrating!

The King’s Daughters, the founding organization of the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, is commemorating its 125th anniversary of service to children and their families. The organization provides support to the hospital through fundraising, volunteering, leadership and advocacy.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and from May through November, The King’s Daughters will mark this milestone year and promote children’s mental health while raising funds, friends and awareness for CHKD.

And you can help! Visit the organization's official website to learn more, volunteer, give back through the 1896 Society or attend an event.

“We are excited to have virtual and hybrid options with the hope of a return to in-person events like RunWalk for the Kids and more on the horizon,” said Lisa Coleman, Executive Director of The King's Daughters.

The organization will be sharing its history, stories and trivia on its Facebook and Instagram pages with the hashtag #KDturns125. There will also be a giveaway.

The King's Daughters also recently donated its historical records to the Sargeant Memorial Collection of Norfolk Public Library, and plans for an exhibit are underway.

The organization is raising an additional $2 million to complete its $3 million pledge to CHKD's Mental Health Hospital, which is slated to open next year.