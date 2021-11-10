Construction team breaks ground on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

SUFFOLK, Va. - It's hard to believe, but the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is just a few months away.

The construction team officially broke ground on the house, located in Nansemond Reserve at Sleepy Hole, Wednesday morning. It's the first Dream Home ever built in Suffolk.

News 3's Anthony Sabella caught up with the Dream Home's builder, Scott Taylor of Taylor Construction, who said he's "extremely excited" to partner with St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital for the first time.

"I couldn't be happier with our guys and our partnership with St. Jude this year," Taylor told News 3. "I'm really excited to be on board to build the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home for the children's hospital, and just to be able to support the mission that they have, finding cures and saving children."

Taylor added that his company has given back to the community before, but being able to partner with the children's hospital is something his whole organization is "extremely proud of."

Every year, the Dream Home giveaway has raised more than $1 million for the fight against childhood cancer.

Tickets for the giveaway will go on sale in March 2022.

