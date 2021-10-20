Habitat for Humanity volunteers lend a hand during organization's Home Repair Blitz in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Over the weekend, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of the Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg worked on a series of projects as part of the group's Home Repair Blitz.

Dominion Energy sent us pictures from two of the different builds in Newport News.

Officials tell News 3 that 11 different homes were worked on, with more than 100 volunteers helping out on the projects.

They helped on indoor and outdoor repairs, as well as outdoor projects including the building of wheelchair ramps for homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity's Home Repair Blitz is a community partnership in Hampton and in Newport News that serves low-income, elderly or disabled homeowners who have struggled to maintain the exterior of their homes.

Since 2010, more than 250 homeowners have received support through the organization's home repair program, either during a Home Repair Blitz or on individual repair days.

During the Home Repair Blitz, 10 to 25 homes receive exterior repairs in one day, up to four times a year.

Click here for more information on Habitat for Humanity's Home Repair Blitz and here for more information on their home repair programs.

Related: Habitat for Humanity making progress on Williamsburg home built with 3D printer technology