Habitat for Humanity making progress on Williamsburg home built with 3D printer technology

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A house being built by Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is making history.

Habitat for Humanity is known for building affordable homes, but this 1,200 sq. ft., three-bedroom house in Williamsburg is the first Habitat home built on the East Coast using 3D printer technology. The machine spread about 160 separate layers of concrete to build the exterior walls.

Crews broke ground in July, and Chief Construction Officer Craig Meadows says they hope to complete it by the holidays.

“Supply chain issues could certainly disrupt that, but we’re hopeful we can pull that off and make it a nice holiday for April,” said Meadows.

April Stringfield is the new homeowner. She and her 13-year-old son are excited to have more space and a place of their very own.

“We live in an apartment, and my son is getting bigger and bigger, and the rooms are getting smaller,” Stringfield described.

Meadows says Habitat for Humanity started exploring the 3D process after members of the James City County government brought the idea to the organization. He said the 3D printer purchase is funded through a grant from Virginia Center for Housing Research and Virginia Tech to explore innovative ways to create affordable homes. The printer is from the construction company Alquist.

A representative for Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg says the printer is in very high demand right now with “for profit” builders, so they currently do not have another home planned at this time.