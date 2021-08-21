Help Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream win Best Theme Park Halloween Event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Does Howl-O-Scream make you scream with delight? You can help Busch Gardens Williamsburg win a national title!

The award-winning event at our beloved theme park has been nominated for Best Theme Park Halloween Event in USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards. It was named a Top 10 winner in 2019 and is looking to secure another top spot this year.

You can vote online here daily through 12 p.m. on Monday, August 30.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream returns this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Fans should look out for all-new scares, including three never-before-seen haunted houses, two brand new Terror-tories™, new shows and so much more.

Howl-O-Scream, the premier Halloween event in Virginia, has been running for more than 20 years and features some of the most recognizable scares in the mid-Atlantic, merging terrifying haunted houses with unforgettable thrills. It will take over the entire park with five haunted houses, four Terror-tories™, four sinister shows, two party zones and unsuspecting horrors awaiting their victims at every turn.

The event will take place on select nights from September 10 to October 31. It closes out a fun day at the park that kicks off with The Count’s Spooktacular, which boasts even more trick-or-treating locations than ever before for kids of all ages. There is spooky fun for the whole family at the Count’s Spooktacular, which operates on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from September 25 to October 31.

