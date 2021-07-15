Local Heroes Day planned in Virginia Beach to salute first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Some organizations have gotten together to plan a Local Heroes Day, honoring first responders.

Coastal Edge, Pembroke Mall and Locals Helping Locals 757 is honoring and inviting first responders and their families come out to the A Salute To The Heroes Among Us event Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will be at Pembroke Mall by the Coastal Edge entrance.

Virginia Beach Mayor, Bobby Dyer will kick off the festivities celebrating first responders and front-line workers. The first 100 local heroes will receive a free specially designed Coastal Edge Local Heroes Day t-shirt and a Locals Helping Locals 757 swag bag filled with tickets, goodies, and discounts.

Some of the activities include: Touch A Truck with Virginia National Guard, Sheriffs Child ID program, Virginia Beach fire and rescue demonstrations, VB Police K9 Unit and Bomb Squad demos, skate exhibition from VB Police Officer Ryan Borman, Coast Guard Auxiliary recruiting, LIVE MUSIC from local fave, Jesse Chong and bounce houses, family fun, games and more.

Local heroes – first responders and front-line workers - can join in the first ever Local Heroes Cornhole Tournament to win prizes from merchants like the Escape Room, Coastal Edge, Family Fun Xperience and more. Kids can even take part in confection decorating with the Art Institute of Virginia Beach.

The first 500 attendees can enjoy lunch on Mission BBQ.

For more information about Local Heroes Day, call 757-491-9011 or click here.