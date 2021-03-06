Local "kid journalist" interviews Super Star Kids, builds self-confidence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Amaris Israel, better known as Ami Elanah, is chasing some big dreams, and she's only five years old.

"I like to talk all the time," she told reporter Erin Miller. "I like to be on TV and everything."

Naturally curious, Ami quickly fell into the role of a "kid journalist." It all started when her mom, Chiara Sinclair, said, "I just sat her in front of the camera and pressed record, and she started asking me questions. From there, she has shown a love for video and talking to others."

In just four hours after her video was posted online, Ami had over 12,000 views. One of her first big hits was her interview with a Newport News 11-year-old who runs the small business Shugar Sweets By Bri.

"It's just something that was fun to do and just give Amaris an opportunity to do her own vlog, video type of thing," Sinclair said.

Sinclair lines up the interviews and then edits them before they are posted online, but Amaris comes up with her own questions.

While the interviews with all the "Super Star Kids" are different, they all have one thing in common: these kids, no matter where they live, are accomplishing big things. During a time when the world feels heavy, Amaris is making it a little more lighthearted.

"It's really exciting because people are just really embracing her so much," Sinclair said. "When she walks, she just looks more confident, she makes eye contact more than she used to. The goal is just to get her more familiar and more comfortable with communicating with people."

Click the links below to check out Ami's social media pages:

