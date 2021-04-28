Meet the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner

NORFOLK, Va. - We have a winner!

The winner for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was chosen live on News 3 Wednesday, and congratulations are in order for Antonio Caldwell of Norfolk!

When asked his reaction to winning the home, Antonio told News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara over the phone, "It's amazing. I can't even take it all in right now."

Antonio said when buying his ticket, he never imagined he would be the winner. He said he tries to buy a ticket every year "just for the donation part of it."

And his donations he's contributed over the years make such a difference to the kids of St. Jude!

This year's Dream Home is located at 9615 22nd Bay Street in the East Beach section of Norfolk, just steps from the beach.

It's 2,600 square feet and four stories, with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an in-home elevator and a gorgeous view of the Chesapeake Bay.

The home, built by EDC Homes, is worth about $650,000.

The townhome wasn't the only thing that was given away. Here are the winners of the other prizes:

Tickets on Sale Prize (Two stand-up paddleboards provided by Coastal Edge, courtesy of 97.3 The Eagle): Glenn Barnes of Virginia Beach

Early Bird Prize: ($5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Southern Bank): Beatrice Kehr of Virginia Beach

Bonus Prize (Atlantic Electric 2021 Star Lifted Sirius 4+2 Electric Street Legal Vehicle, courtesy of Southern Bank): Nick Sorokos of Virginia Beach

This year, all 13,750 tickets were reserved. Tickets were $100, with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its efforts to fight and cure childhood cancer. Ticket buyers helped raise $1,375,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

We'll have more from Antonio tonight on News 3 at 11 as he sees his home in person for the first time.

Congratulations to Antonio, and we hope you enjoy your beautiful new home!