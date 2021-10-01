Nansemond-Suffolk Academy student crowned 2021 Suffolk Peanut Fest Queen

SUFFOLK, Va. - Here she is... Miss Suffolk Peanut Fest!

Abigail Conrod, who attends Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, was officially crowned 2021 Suffolk Peanut Fest Queen during a ceremony at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion on Monday.

Her Court is comprised of Savannah Stevenson and Hannah Bass of Lakeland High School; Dori Mitchell, also of Nansemond-Suffolk Academy; Sydney Basnight and Jadyn Patton of Suffolk Christian Academy; Morgan Holloman of King’s Fork High School and A'lauren Gilchrist of Nansemond River High School).

The people chosen to be a part of this hometown tradition must be rising high school seniors at a Suffolk school. Each candidate must submit a creative essay reflecting on the current festival theme, along with information about their academics, activities, awards, achievements and community involvement.

To read Abigail's winning essay, titled "Party in the Back," in its entirety, visit SuffolkPeanutFest.com. Her essay was a clever interpretation of this year’s festival theme of “Music, Mullets & Motorsports: A Totally 80’s Vibe.”

This year's festival is scheduled to return on Oct. 8-10 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Congratulations, Abigail!