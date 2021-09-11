NASA to launch rocket carrying experiments from Wallops Flight Facility Saturday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - It's almost time for another rocket launch!

On Saturday, September 11, a suborbital sounding rocket carrying experiments for the HOTShot program for Sandia Labs is scheduled to launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

The launch window is between 4-7 p.m.

Weather permitting, the launch may be visible from the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland and southern Delaware.

We're ready to #CountdownToLaunch this weekend! 🚀 A suborbital sounding rocket is prepped to launch Saturday, Sept. 11, carrying experiments for the HOTShot program for @SandiaLabs. The launch window is 4-7 pm ET.



Here's how to watch: https://t.co/qLzAl2EnM3 pic.twitter.com/ghYJ2Pru7G — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) September 10, 2021

