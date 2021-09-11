Watch
NASA to launch rocket carrying experiments from Wallops Flight Facility Saturday

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani/(NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, is seen launching from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Feb. 15, 2020. The Cygnus spacecraft will carry approximately 8,000 pounds of research, supplies, and hardware to the International Space Station during the commercial provider’s upcoming cargo resupply mission for NASA.
Posted at 11:30 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 23:30:23-04

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - It's almost time for another rocket launch!

On Saturday, September 11, a suborbital sounding rocket carrying experiments for the HOTShot program for Sandia Labs is scheduled to launch from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

The launch window is between 4-7 p.m.

Weather permitting, the launch may be visible from the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland and southern Delaware.

