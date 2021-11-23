Norfolk community comes together for annual free Thanksgiving dinner after mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk community and local businesses came together Monday night at the Young Terrace Community Center for a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers readied themselves and the meals for the 11th annual St. Pauls Community Thanksgiving dinner.

Monday night’s event for the youth of Norfolk was free and open to the public.

Young Terrace is the area of Norfolk where three women were killed in a mass shooting earlier this month.

People from local business sponsors told News 3 why they wanted to hold the event in the area.

"You know, support your youth; give back as much as you can - not just when it's tragedy. It’s good to do this all year long."

"We are trying to stop all domestic violence; we're taking a stand on it. We had some issues close to us, and now we are taking a stand and making sure that these issues do not continue to happen, and we are gonna do whatever we can to stop them."

Volunteers prepared to serve free meals to at least 300 people.

