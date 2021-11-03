Norfolk Police investigate possible domestic-related shooting that leaves 3 women dead; 2 other women injured

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a possible domestic-related fatal shooting that left 3 women dead Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 800 block of Whitaker Lane after reports of a shooting around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived they located three women who were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Norfolk Police Chief Boone tells News 3 that the shooting appears to be domestic-related. He says when the suspect shot the first woman, he ran and left the scene, but Boone says the suspect came back and shot the other women as they were trying to render aid.

Boone says the shooting took place outside.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a possible domestic-related shooting in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane. 3 people have been pronounced deceased at the scene. More details to follow when available. Call came in at 6:02. pic.twitter.com/v5wjR3OTTt — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 3, 2021

This is a developing story and more details are to come.