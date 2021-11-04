Neighbors, community activists plead for end to gun violence after Norfolk shooting leaves 3 women dead

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk community is pleading for an end to gun violence after three women were killed and two other women were injured in what police say may have been a domestic-related shooting in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three women who were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Norfolk Police Chief Boone tells News 3 that the shooting happened outside. He says when the suspect shot the first woman, he ran and left the scene. Boone says the suspect came back and shot the other women as they were trying to render aid.

A lot of neighbors have been concerned about talking with us for their safety, saying this type of violence isn't uncommon and needs to stop.

We spoke with a woman off camera who says her daughter was one of the women shot. She told us her daughter was shot multiple times and is expected to be OK.

But she's frustrated about the gun violence throughout the area.

We also ran into a Norfolk man and community activist who was out trying to console families. He says he and other activists were planning a community forum addressing violence when they got word about what happened tonight.

“We get a call. We got the call that there were a lot of shooting right here and a few people lost their life,” said Bilal Muhammad, who’s with Stop the Violence. “This is unbelievable. Unbelievable. And here we are now - we’re approaching the holiday season, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. And we’re in a community to where we don’t know if it’s a domestic problem, or whatever the situation is... five women.”

Muhammad says he and other activists are asking for lighting at the housing complex where the shooting happened.

“We ask them for lighting the housing complex. This is one of the concerns that will be on our format about the housing complex. How we can address the crime that’s happening in this particular community or other communities like this?" he said.

He says that forum is expected to be held at the Kroc Center on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2-5 p.m. He says local law enforcement and city leaders are expected to attend as well.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and need help right away, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 and ask to be directed to resources in your neighborhood, or find a shelter and emergency help near you. For Hampton Roads residents, you can contact the Samaritan House or click here for a list of resources by region.