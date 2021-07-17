Norfolk woman creates scholarship giveaway for local students

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk woman is helping students succeed by giving them a little extra cash in their pockets.

The Tracey Lynn Foundation wants to give $2,500 in scholarships to five local students.

The application is open to any high school seniors or first, second and third-year college students. If chosen, each winner will receive $500.

News 3 first told you about the scholarship giveaway last year when Praycious Williams received hers, but this year the check is higher.

Founder Tracey Lynn said it's all about making a difference.

"I think about those individuals who reached out and helped me, those individuals who invested in me and so this is my way of giving back. Students just have to submit a minimum 200 word essay on how they persevered or defied the odds," she said.

The deadline to submit essays is July 30. Winners will be announced in early August.

Click here for the application portal and essay guidelines.