Returning from 8-month deployment, father surprises daughter at Chesapeake school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Like any normal Wednesday at Crestwood Intermediate in Chesapeake, 9-year-old Joellie Campbell lined up for recess.

As she stood behind her peers and walked down the hallway, she had no idea that someone very special was waiting for her outside.

Her Dad, LS1 Gabriel Klotz, crouched behind cars in the parking lot anticipating the moment Joellie walked outside. Klotz returned from an 8-month Navy deployment Wednesday morning and his first stop was his daughter's school.

"Nah, I'm not nervous at all. I just want to see what her reaction is," he said. "I just don't want her to see me [yet]."

Walking out to the basketball court, Joellie didn't seem too suspicious, but her teachers created a good distraction. Her back was turned when her Dad arrived and greeted her with, "baby girl!"

Surprised, the 9-year-old jumped into her Dad's arms culminating a reunion some-243 days in the making.

"I missed you so much," Klotz said.

Mom, Ashley, said the deployments have been tough. "I think anyone her age or anyone younger, even her brothers - trying to explain the concept of time is difficult because every single day they're always asking when is he coming home? When is he coming home?"

On Wednesday they got their answer.

"I think the first thing she said is, 'I miss and I love you' and that was enough to bring a smile to my face," said Klotz.

As Klotz soaked up the love, he offered this advice to mother military families, "just be willing to communicate. You're going to face challenges, you're going to face adversity, but be willing to communicate and be objective when you're talking."