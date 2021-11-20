Salvation Army to give away 2,500 turkeys to those in need at Norfolk mall Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. - It's turkey time!

In partnership with CMA CGM, The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command will continue the mission of service to the community with a giveaway of 2,500 turkeys.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The turkey giveaway is open to the community and welcomes anyone in need while supplies last.

Attendees should remain in their vehicles as they drive through the South Parking Lot of Military Circle Mall. There will be a limit of one frozen turkey per family and a maximum of two (2) turkeys per car with proof of two families from separate residences.

The event is part of the CMA CGM Group's Giving Across America Thanksgiving initiative to feed those in need across the country. The company and its subsidiaries are donating turkeys and meals to support food distributions across the country.

For more information, contact The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command at 757-543-8100.

Related: Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs to give out Thanksgiving meals to Louisiana communities impacted by Ida